Digi-Key Electronics Launches myLists Updates to Streamline Team Collaboration and Announces Webinar

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has launched new features to its myLists tool, further streamlining collaboration between engineers and procurement professionals.

myLists is a modern parts list management tool that consolidates bills of materials (BOMs), price and availability lists, and quotes. The latest features allow users to easily share their BOMs to external team members or to share publicly. With customizable permissions, list owners can allow edit access or "view only" so that everyone can get the information they need, without risking loss of list integrity.

The list is updated in real time so collaborators can rest assured they're working from the most current information, which reduces communication gaps and errors around what's on the BOM. Furthermore, with revision management, assembly controls and approved alternates, teams can more accurately project the availability and cost of components, so projects stay on schedule.

One of the primary benefits of this update is the streamlined process between engineering and purchasing teams. Because these roles are at different stages of the value chain, information can often be lost. But now, myLists drastically minimizes that loss by making collaboration between teams as easy as a couple of clicks.

"The update to our myLists tool is part of Digi-Key's commitment to help customers innovate by getting them the parts they need, when they need them," said Tim Carroll, global head of marketing and e-commerce at Digi-Key. "We continue to enhance the digital buying experience for customers to make it as seamless, effective and efficient as possible."

Digi-Key is hosting a live demonstration and Q&A session, "From Prototype to Production – How myLists helps you save time and go-to-market faster" on March 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST. To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about Digi-Key and myLists, visit the Digi-Key website .

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

