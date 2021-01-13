Digi-Key Electronics Launches New Smart Agriculture Video Series, 'Farm Different,' with Supplyframe and Amphenol RF

"We're excited to share these important perspectives and insights from farmers, agtech designers and others involved in technology solving the challenges of modern agriculture," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions for Digi-Key Electronics. "Agtech as a sector is set for explosive growth in 2021, and many Digi-Key customers and suppliers are on track to play pivotal roles in the innovation."

"Amphenol RF is excited about the future of smart agriculture and the positive effects it will have on the farming community," said Mike Comer, director of business development and product marketing for Amphenol RF. "Our longstanding partnership with Digi-Key allows us to continuously support their innovative and entrepreneurial customer base with high performing, ruggedized RF interconnect, adapters and cable assemblies. We understand that as this vertical develops, there will be challenges. Amphenol RF's talented and experienced team is committed to the development of products designed to overcome those challenges and to enable connectivity for the next generation of smart ag devices."

The first of three videos in the series is now live on Digi-Key's website, and available in all local languages served. The second video will be released in February and the third in March. To learn more about smart agriculture and how Digi-Key is supporting the growing sector, please check out the video series and learn more about how Amphenol RF's products are bringing smart agriculture to life.

About Amphenol RF

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.

About Supplyframe

Supplyframe is the leading Design-to-Source Intelligence platform for the global electronics value chain, with solutions that interpret billions of intent, demand, supply and risk signals to deliver insights through the design-to-market product lifecycle. A community of over 10 million engineering and supply chain professionals engage with our search, media, and SaaS solutions to optimize in excess of $120 billion in annual direct materials spend Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with offices around the world.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact



Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

