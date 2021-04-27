Digi-Key Electronics Launches New Smart Cities Video Series, "Smarter, Safer Cities," with TE and Microchip

"We're excited to explore and share how smart city technologies are transforming and empowering everything from public safety to sustainability, energy management and electric/autonomous vehicles to safe and productive workspaces," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions for Digi-Key Electronics. "Smart cities are the future and many Digi-Key customers and suppliers are playing critical roles in delivering innovative technologies to bring smart cities to life."

The first of three videos in the series, "Public Safety Through Enhanced Awareness," is now live on Digi-Key's website, and available in all local languages served. The second video titled "Harvesting and Storing Sustainable Energy" will be released in May and the third titled "Office Workers in The Next Normal" in June.

"As IoT and 5G continue to rapidly advance, Microchip is excited to harness the power of these innovative technologies and lay the groundwork for safer, smarter cities," said Microchip Senior Vice President, Analog Power and Interface Business Unit Rich Simoncic. "Our partnership with Digi-Key helps to fuel their customers' innovations, from providing components to build out smart energy grids and charging applications for autonomous vehicles to automated technology that improves both the safety and productivity of office workers."

"As a trusted distribution partner for more than 35 years, Digi-Key brings its customers the latest, cutting-edge critical components they need, including TE Connectivity's antennas, RF, harsh-environment cables, high-speed, low-speed connectors, power products and sensors solutions, to develop new technologies to advance smart cities," said Rickard Barrefelt, senior manager field application engineering at TE. "We're proud to sponsor the video series and look forward to informing and inspiring innovators to continue developing solutions to make our world safer, sustainable, productive and connected."

To learn more about smart cities and how Digi-Key is supporting the growing sector, please check out the video series and learn more about how TE and Microchip products are bringing smart cities to life.

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.8 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,700 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

