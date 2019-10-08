Digi-Key Electronics Launches Partnership with Analog Devices on Innovative MeasureWare Platform

"We're proud to be Analog Device's chosen partner for this intuitive new platform," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Partnerships like this one reflect Digi-Key's overarching commitment to continue streamlining every aspect of our business - including the purchasing process - in order to support the design engineer."

The new platform enables Digi-Key customers to have their own customized software and marketplace, without having to spend time configuring hardware or writing firmware. Through the intuitive MeasureWare Software Studio and quick start measurement platforms, MeasureWare gets design engineers up and running with a solution tuned to their specific needs in minutes.

"We're looking forward to helping our customers get quick and easy measurement insights," said Leo McHugh, vice president of instrumentation and precision technology at Analog Devices. "Digi-Key is a trusted partner of ours and we're excited to work together to get the innovative and flexible MeasureWare solutions into the hands of customers across the globe."

In addition to offering innovative measurement systems, Digi-Key provides makers with a variety of EDA and Design Tools to support efficiency within the design process – from concept to completion. Additionally, Digi-Key offers many online conversion calculators and other free tools and resources to support engineers and makers.

For more information about MeasureWare or Digi-Key's other Analog Device product offerings and resources, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 9.2 million products, with over 1.8 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret.

