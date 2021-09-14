Digi-Key Electronics Launches Power Focus Campaign with Power Integrations

As more applications increase their reliance on smart devices and power automation, demand for higher-efficiency solutions with stronger thermal performance is rising and GaN is quickly replacing silicon. PowiGaN is Power Integrations' internally-developed technology that allows InnoSwitch3 ICs to achieve 95% efficiency across the full load range and up to 100 W in enclosed adapter implementations without heat sinks.

"We are excited to work with Digi-Key to make our InnoSwitch3 ICs available to such a broad, global audience," says Trevor Hiatt, channel marketing director at Power Integrations. "GaN technology is revolutionizing the power electronics industry and the number of applications requiring PowiGaN levels of efficiency and integration is growing. Digi-Key's ability to reach the worldwide engineering audience is invaluable in allowing us to support customers of any scale."

David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key agrees: "This campaign with Power Integrations demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working with industry leaders to offer components that are more efficient, more compact and lighter than silicon alternatives, and will power faster, more efficient and diverse applications."

Power Integrations, Inc., is a Silicon Valley-based supplier of high-performance components used in high-voltage power conversion. Our integrated circuits enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including smartphones, appliances, smart utility meters, LED lights and numerous industrial applications, while our SCALE gate drivers are critical components in high-power systems such as solar and wind energy, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission lines. Since its introduction in 1998, Power Integrations' EcoSmart energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars' worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

