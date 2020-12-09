Digi-Key Electronics' Linda Johnson Named One of 2020's Notable Women in Technology by Twin Cities Business

"We are extremely proud and delighted for Linda to receive this honor, as she is one-of-a-kind in her depth of character and leadership effectiveness," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key Electronics. "From Linda's start at Digi-Key 32 years ago picking and invoicing orders and managing the front desk to today as part of the executive leadership team overseeing all operations at Digi-Key including 850 team members, she has been instrumental in helping Digi-Key achieve tremendous growth. Linda's leadership and support also extends outside of Digi-Key to the greater community including the advisory council of Women in Electronics, which helps support women by removing barriers and exposing unconscious bias to create more opportunities and advancement for women."

Johnson is responsible globally for Digi-Key's customer service, sales operations, accounting and finance, pricing and logistics. She is passionate about providing a wonderful experience for internal employees, which drives Digi-Key's best-in-class customer service. Johnson has championed numerous corporate initiatives which have helped Digi-Key scale quickly and manage its outstanding growth into a $3.19 billion company employing more than 4,000 employees around the world. Johnson also started a chapter of Women in Electronics in Thief River Falls (one of the largest in the country) and serves on the advisory council, in addition to leading an accelerated leadership group within Digi-Key.

"The past 12 months truly are an illustration of Linda's abilities as a leader. We moved roughly 2,000 team members across the globe to work remotely during COVID, and Linda and her leadership team led in a way that showed trust in their people while leveraging their individual strengths to meet the needs of our customers," said Shane Zutz, Digi-Key Electronics vice president of human resources. "2020 is a difficult business environment and our customer count and service levels have grown to levels unseen in our company's history. Linda's investment in our leaders and her conscious, thoughtful approach have been instrumental to our continued success during this tumultuous time."

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the U.S. in March, Johnson worked with IT and set her team up to work remotely in just over two weeks – including a remote call center workforce managing nearly 3 million calls and processing 5.3 million orders annually – with essentially no disruption to Digi-Key's industry-leading customer service levels.

"It's an honor to be recognized, especially during such a challenging year for everyone, and we couldn't have done it without the continuous steady support of each and every team member along with our customers and suppliers," said Johnson. "The COVID-19 crisis revealed the strength of our employees' character and our company values as everyone quickly embraced the ever-evolving protocols and safety measures with a positive attitude, and a willingness to adapt quickly."

Twin Cities Business' Notable Women in Technology recognizes accomplished women in the field of technology in the state of Minnesota. Johnson was chosen for the honor based on her professional, civic, and philanthropic achievements, including her abilities to effect change and serve as a role model and mentor to other women in the industry. The full list is published online as well as in the December/January issue of Twin Cities Business.

For more information about Digi-Key and to access their robust product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideasTM as a global 100% authorized, full-service distributor of electronic components and automation products, along with access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies via their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, over 2.6 million items in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, they also provide a wealth of digital tools for both design engineers and procurement professionals to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

