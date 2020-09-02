Digi-Key Electronics, Make: Magazine Debut 2020 Guide to Boards and Accompanying AR App

From robotics to AI to IoT, customers will find what they need in the 2020 Guide to Boards. The Board Guide also comes to life with the Digi-Key Boards Guide App, available on the App Store and Google Play. The app brings a new element of augmented reality (AR) to the guide, and users can scan each page with their device's camera for more photos and details.

The AR features of the guide include over 100 scannable microcontroller (MCU), single board computers (SBC), and field programmable gate array (FPGA) demonstration and development platforms and boards, including the latest from Adafruit, Arduino, BeagleBoard, Micro:bit, Raspberry Pi, SparkFun and others. There are more than 30 boards available to pinch, zoom and rotate with the AR features, and each AR board includes key features and popular add-on boards where applicable.

The guide also brings a video to life from Adafruit's Ladyada highlighting recent trends in boards including higher integration and ecosystem developments. Every board links to its corresponding DigiKey.com product detail page for datasheets, startup guides, videos, board-based projects and more.

"We're thrilled to debut the latest edition of the Guide to Boards with Make," says David Sandys, director of technical marketing for Digi-Key Electronics. "The guide is a great tool for everyone from students and makers to professional engineers to look at key features and determine which boards will be right for their project. The AR element of the accompanying app offers tons of extra features, really bringing the physical or digital guide to life."

"This is our best and biggest edition yet," says Make: executive editor Mike Senese. "We've expanded the boards listings by 50%, adding multiple pages for the additions. We profile notable new boards that are exciting options for electronics prototypers. And the augmented reality aspect really gives a perspective unlike anything else."

This year's guide brings a number of developments, with powerful new releases from Adafruit, Arduino, BeagleBoard, Google, Nvidia, Raspberry Pi, Teensy, and more. Machine learning and AI are readily available now, as are advanced IoT communications. The guide has the technical data for all of the fascinating new boards, along with highlighted options to consider for your next project.

