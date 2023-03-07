Digi-Key Electronics' Missy Hall Named to Top 25 Women in Business List by Prairie Business Magazine

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is proud to announce that Missy Hall, vice president of new market development for Digi-Key, received the Top 25 Women in Business recognition by Prairie Business magazine. This award honors and celebrates female professionals who boast impressive accomplishments, community involvement and work histories.

Hall has been with Digi-Key for 17 years. Starting in an entry-level inbound sales position, she quickly moved into human resources where she spent five years, then another nine years leading global sales teams and cross-functional corporate initiatives related to international expansion. She currently leads new market development initiatives including Marketplace, Fulfilled by Digi-Key and Supplier Programs, as well as the development of new tools such as the PCB Builder. Hall consistently mentors and helps others at Digi-Key grow in their careers.

In addition to her success at Digi-Key, Hall spends time volunteering with the Thief River Falls Amateur Hockey Association (TRFAHA) and is active in her church and has served as a confirmation mentor.

"Missy is very passionate and dedicated to the success of her team and of the company," said Linda Johnson, executive vice president, operations at Digi-Key. "Missy sets high goals for herself and her team and then sets them up to succeed with a well-thought-out plan that can be executed every time. She has worked her way up through the ranks of the company from an entry-level position to vice president level, and she continues to pay it forward however she can."

"When we had a vision to launch a Digi-Key Marketplace, we looked for a leader that had the unique combination of being able to excel in execution while nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit with a team that was effectively starting a new business for Digi-Key. Missy was the logical choice to lead this initiative," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "The Digi-Key Marketplace achieved $75 million in sales in year three with continued aggressive growth plans in the upcoming years. Digi-Key's reputation is based on consistent high service and Missy is one of the key leaders ensuring that customers can count on us to deliver on that promise every day. Prior to joining Digi-Key 17 years ago, Missy was a teacher and continues to bring a learner's mindset to everything she does. Missy leads with the highest level of integrity and ability to balance comradery and accountability within her team."

The honors were shared in the March issue of Prairie Business magazine which can be viewed online here.

