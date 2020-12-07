Digi-Key Electronics Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List as a Business with 15+ Years of Enduring Impact

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Best in Business list in the Enduring Impact 15+ Years category. Inc., a national business publication, created the Best in Business Awards to honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. (on newsstands December 29, 2020), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had a superlative impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. The applicant pool was very competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits—a huge success for these honorees in their inaugural year.

Digi-Key's nomination for the award focused on how the company worked quickly to create a COVID-safe pipeline that it shared with contemporaries. As the country struggled with a ventilator shortage, Digi-Key worked with the University of Minnesota to design and produce the Coventor, a simple, open-source, low-cost ventilator the size of a cereal box that could be replicated and distributed to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Digi-Key's team focused on addressing supply chain issues and locating the necessary components within a couple of weeks. The Coventor was the first ventilator approved for use under the FDA's emergency authorization program. In addition, the company has supplied necessary components for medical devices on the frontlines.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition of our enduring business impact from the engineering community around the world, to our local community in Northwest Minnesota, and our customer and supplier partners," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. "We are especially grateful for our employees to be recognized for all they have done to help enable innovation during this especially unique year."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "It's been an incredibly challenging year for companies. Across industries, businesses have had to make brutally tough decisions and face unprecedented uncertainty. That's why we knew 2020 called for a new recognition program, something to complement our annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the country. For Best in Business, companies have prioritized tackling today's problems to lead us to a better future, even if they've struggled to stay in the black."

Instead of relying on quantitative criteria linked to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 30 different industries—health, software, retail, business services, and more—and in age- and revenue-based categories.

Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

