Digi-Key Electronics Named Top Global Strategic Partner by ECS Inc. International

Digi-Key received this honor based on their new product introduction (NPI) support, longevity of the partnership relationship, a strong marketing relationship, and the overall collaboration that exists between the two organizations. ECS Inc. is one of the top developers and manufacturers of innovative frequency control, synchronization, connectivity and magnetic power solutions worldwide. Based in Lenexa, Kansas, USA, the company's primary focus is on becoming the most cost effective, solutions-based supplier of choice in its space by providing leading edge products and assisting customers to create, build and maintain the most technologically advanced and reliable products in the world today.

"We are proud to receive this honor from ECS that recognizes the strength and longevity of our strategic partnership," said Jason Simoneau, director, supplier business development, for Digi-Key. "We thank ECS for their continued support as we work together and contribute to each other's success."

"It's amazing how our longest-standing channel partner is still such a mutually beneficial key relationship," said Eric Slatten, vice president of global sales for ECS Inc. "Once again, Digi-Key has been awarded with our Top Global Strategic Partner award. We know it means as much to Digi-Key as it does to ECS Inc."

About ECS Inc. International

ECS Inc., International was established in 1980 and has grown to become one of the most recognized and dependable manufacturers of frequency control and power management products in the world. ECS Inc. embodies world class design and engineering teams along with state-of-the-art fabrication sites. Their global business partnerships, marketing, sales professionals, and customer care centers support first-class customers and distribution channels around the world.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

