Digi-Key Electronics Offers New Series of 12-Bit Oscilloscopes

The WaveSurfer 4000HD is available in bandwidths from 200 MHz to 1 GHz, with sample rates of up to 5 GS/s and up to 12 Mpts of acquisition memory on each channel (25 Mpts interleaved). It offers versatile built-in capabilities for embedded systems debug and is compatible with Teledyne LeCroy's comprehensive probe offerings.

"Digi-Key is thrilled to offer this new product from Teledyne LeCroy," says David Stein, vice president, global supplier management for Digi-Key Electronics. "Design and test engineers have come to demand the signal detail and measurement accuracy that comes with a 12-bit HDO when debugging deeply-embedded systems in IoT, automotive, switch-mode power supply and other control system designs. Digi-Key is pleased to partner with Teledyne LeCroy to offer this superior choice that meets those demands."

The WaveSurfer 4000HD leverages Teledyne LeCroy's HD4096 High Definition technology to deliver 12-bit resolution all the time. HD4096 technology utilizes a system design of high signal-to-noise input amplifiers, high sample rate 12-bit ADCs, and a low-noise system architecture to enable capture and display of waveforms with 16x more resolution than 8-bit oscilloscopes.

"Teledyne LeCroy is pleased to continue our partnership with Digi-Key through their distribution of our WaveSurfer 4000HD oscilloscopes," says Kenneth Johnson, director of marketing at Teledyne LeCroy. "We fully expect that our partnership with Digi-Key will create additional global awareness of our new 12-bit high definition oscilloscope."





