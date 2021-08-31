Digi-Key Electronics Offers Winning Product Combinations from Renesas and Dialog Following Completion of Merger

100W Adapter with Power Delivery and Wireless Charger

Smart Asset Tracking Label

Smart Connected Pulse Oximeter

Smart ToF-based Rangefinder with Mobile App

Smart Lock with Super Low Power Wi-Fi and BLE

These expert designs showcase both Renesas' and Dialog's complementary, and now combined, powerhouse product portfolios for embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity. With these engineering-vetted designs, customers can take advantage of an elevated platform for their design ideas, accelerating the product development cycle and lowering the overall risk to bring their designs to market.

"We are proud to support the completion of the merger between Renesas and Dialog by offering new winning combinations from their extensive product portfolio," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "These combinations capture and highlight the technological advantages provided by the newly combined company."

For more information on the product combinations from Renesas and Dialog, visit the Digi-Key website.

