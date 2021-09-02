Digi-Key Electronics Partners with Siemens to Distribute Automation and Control Products

Siemens is the largest supplier of high-quality products for manufacturing automation and control applications, including automotive manufacturing, data centers, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, intralogistics, food and beverage, textiles and more. This partnership brings Siemens' reliable, durable and easy-to-use products such as power supplies, human-machine interface (HMI) technology, programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and heavy duty switches to Digi-Key customers around the world.

Siemens' future-focused software, hardware and powerful automation technologies – backed by global sales and support – covers the entire production process and offers maximum interoperability across all automation and control components.

"We are proud to partner with Siemens, the global leader in automation, to further our commitment to maintaining the world's largest selection of automation products," said Eric Wendt, strategic program development director at Digi-Key. "Siemens' leading-edge technology and broad product offering, combined with our extensive reach and inventory, will be a powerful combination."

"e-commerce is one of our fastest growing industrial automation distribution channels in the U.S., and we're proud to be launching our new partnership with Digi-Key," said Marla Davids, vice president of digital industrial sales at Siemens. "Our customers expect greater flexibility and convenience now more than ever, and Digi-Key has the online product selection and unique engineering design tools that are important to their success. With Dig-Key's special emphasis on new product introductions, we're looking forward to further growth."

For more information about Siemens and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

