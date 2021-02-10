Digi-Key Electronics Recognized as one of America's Best Midsize Employers of 2021 by Forbes Magazine

The list of America's Best Employers, which is on the Forbes website , were selected based on an independent survey where 50,000 people in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding their own employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations and was administered by Statista.

Digi-Key has always taken great pride in their employee culture and has had a special focus in the last year to create a COVID-safe work environment and flexible, work-from-home culture for employees whose roles could accommodate working from home.

This is one of several top employer recognitions that has been awarded to Digi-Key in the last few years. Past recognitions from the United States Department of Labor, Inc. Magazine, Twin Cities Business, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal have also identified Digi-Key as a leading employer.

"We are extremely proud of this recognition of our employment culture and practices and pleased to hear that our team of employees and outside recommenders agree that Digi-Key is a great place to work," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. "We are especially grateful for our employees to be recognized for all they have done to help enable innovation and technology growth during this especially unique year."

Digi-Key understands the many additional pressures their employees are under right now and have done all they can to ease those pressures with additional paid time off benefits to employees working onsite, as well as unlimited unpaid time off and additional flexibility in shift schedules to better meet the needs of employees bearing additional responsibilities of caregiving and virtual schooling.

Beyond the current COVID-relief benefits, Digi-Key has always given their talent many opportunities to grow, along with a robust, industry-leading benefits package. Their comprehensive health insurance plan covers, on average, more than 97% of employees' expenses, with no premiums for individual coverage and extremely low rates for families. The on-site Key Health & Wellness Center clinic allows for employees to receive fast, efficient and free health care, without a co-pay or the need to clock out of work. Digi-Key also offers generous 401(k) matching funds as well as competitive paid time off, and many other perks and benefits.

The Midsize Employer category includes any company between 1,000 and 5,000 U.S.-based employees. Honorees across industry and size categories are featured online at Forbes.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideas™ as a global, fully-authorized, full-service distributor of electronic components and automation products, along with access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies via their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, over 2.6 million items in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, they also provide a wealth of digital tools for both design engineers and procurement professionals to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

