Digi-Key Electronics Showcases Full Automation Offerings Including Systems Integrator Programs at Automate 2023

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, invites attendees at Automate 2023 to visit its booth, #1613, May 22-25, in Detroit, where they can learn more about the company's complete automation offerings including vast product breadth, industry leading manufacturers, systems integrator programs, view technical demonstrations and participate in numerous prize giveaways.

At Automate, visit Digi-Key Electronics (#1613) for technical demos, information about systems integrator programs, win exciting prizes and more.

While visiting the booth, attendees will have the opportunity to view demonstrations given by Digi-Key's technical staff. They will be demonstrating a TM Series Collaborative Robot from Omron, a TeSys Island demonstration from Schneider Electric, IO-Link products from Banner Engineering, Siemens Safety Products along with their Interactive Showcase, as well as an Interactive Product Showcase from Phoenix Contact. Attendees can scan their badge for wireless charger giveaways along with a chance to win one of two daily giveaway prizes including a drone, gimbal, and Ring camera.

"Automate is an exciting place for us to participate in the automation and control dialogue as the industry continues to grow and innovate at a relentless pace," said Eric Wendt, director of automation and electrical at Digi-Key. "We're excited to meet with customers and suppliers to discuss our systems integrator programs and enhanced digital tools that make it easy to research, purchase and receive the automation and control products that keep designs and machines moving forward."

Automate is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision and motion control in North America.

Attendees can find Digi-Key at booth #1613. For more information about Digi-Key automation and control, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 14.9 million components from over 2,400 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics