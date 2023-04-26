Digi-Key Electronics to Attend 2023 EDS Summit, Host 10th Annual Breakfast Event

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it is attending the EDS Leadership Summit, happening May 16-19, 2023, at the Mirage Resort in Las Vegas.

The company will also host its 10th annual EDS Business Update Breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, May 18. Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key, and other members of the executive leadership team will share market activity and Digi-Key business updates along with entertainment. Digi-Key is also a proud Platinum sponsor of Women in Electronics, which is holding a reception on Monday, May 15.

"As long-time supporters of EDS and the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA), we've worked together to promote and improve the business environment for the industry," said Doherty. "We look forward to the productive partnerships and forward-thinking camaraderie this week brings as we collaborate to fuel the innovation that powers engineers, designers and makers. With 2023 being Digi-Key's 50th anniversary, we're especially excited to thank our suppliers and partners for their passion, dedication and loyalty over the years and cast the vision for the future."

Digi-Key team members also recently participated in Spark, the EDS professional development program created to empower the industry's next generation of leaders. Held prior to the EDS Leadership Summit, the program supports, connects and educates talented professionals in the electronic components industry, providing participants with an intensive schedule of advanced seminars and presentations, round tables with industry movers and shakers, and mentoring opportunities.

