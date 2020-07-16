Digi-Key Electronics To Host Free Digital Transformation Webinar
The webinar will take place on July 23 and is titled "Optimizing Procurement by Embracing Digital Transformation"
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, will host a digital transformation webinar on July 23 at 11 a.m. CST entitled "Optimizing Procurement by Embracing Digital Transformation." The webinar will feature a discussion from industry leading experts on how to identify digital solutions such as API (Application Programming Interface), EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), and Punchout to maximize efficiency and improve operations, as well as a Digi-Key customer who has experienced a digital transformation firsthand.
Among those on the panel will be Digi-Key regional supply chain solutions directors Margaret Cunha and Michael Rankins, and Prime EMS quote analyst, Cara Knott. Participants will take away the following insights from the program: the differences between digital solutions like API, EDI, and Punchout; how to use digital solutions to overcome challenges often experienced by procurement teams; why automation won't eliminate your job; and examples of achievable improvements when embracing digital transformation.
"The past few years, and especially the past few months, have accelerated a digital revolution in our world – and the procurement department is no exception," says Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key. "At Digi-Key, we're proud to be a resource for procurement professionals across the globe, and we're looking forward to continuing to share best practices for how customers can mobilize a digital transformation today."
Those who participate in the webinar will also have the opportunity to download Digi-Key's new e-book "Demystifying Digital Transformation for Procurement," which introduces procurement professionals and non-technical decision makers to the business value of adopting digital solutions and how to start the process of a digital transformation.
To learn more about the webinar, visit digikey.com/en/resources/webinar/digital-transformation. Please visit the event page to register.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10.6 million products, with over 2.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
