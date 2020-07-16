Digi-Key Electronics To Host Free Digital Transformation Webinar

Among those on the panel will be Digi-Key regional supply chain solutions directors Margaret Cunha and Michael Rankins, and Prime EMS quote analyst, Cara Knott. Participants will take away the following insights from the program: the differences between digital solutions like API, EDI, and Punchout; how to use digital solutions to overcome challenges often experienced by procurement teams; why automation won't eliminate your job; and examples of achievable improvements when embracing digital transformation.

"The past few years, and especially the past few months, have accelerated a digital revolution in our world – and the procurement department is no exception," says Jim Ricciardelli, executive vice president of digital business for Digi-Key. "At Digi-Key, we're proud to be a resource for procurement professionals across the globe, and we're looking forward to continuing to share best practices for how customers can mobilize a digital transformation today."

Those who participate in the webinar will also have the opportunity to download Digi-Key's new e-book "Demystifying Digital Transformation for Procurement," which introduces procurement professionals and non-technical decision makers to the business value of adopting digital solutions and how to start the process of a digital transformation.

To learn more about the webinar, visit digikey.com/en/resources/webinar/digital-transformation. Please visit the event page to register.

