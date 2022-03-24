Digi-Key Electronics to Showcase Remote Hardware at 2022 ECEDHA Annual Conference

Digi-Key is one of the first distributors to showcase hardware that can be accessed remotely as a way to provide students with hands-on engineering experience working with hardware and other products.

Prior to the conference, on Friday, March 25, Digi-Key will also host the Makerspaces Workshop. During this workshop, Digi-Key will host the "Making" Lunch at 11:15 a.m., where participants can check out "Makerspace in a Box" kits and other making activities with an emphasis on electrical and embedded systems.

"We are very excited to meet back up with our colleagues at the 2022 ECEDHA Annual Conference after being apart for the past two years," said YC Wang, director, global academic program, at Digi-Key. "This year's conference feels like a fresh kickoff, and we are looking forward to showcasing many new products and teaching methodologies like remote hardware that instructors can utilize to provide hands-on learning experiences for students."

Visit Digi-Key at ECExpo booth #109 for Digi-Key's popular PCB Ruler, Innovation Handbook and the custom Grove Beginner Kit for Seeeduino Lotus. Quantities are limited and first come, first served. At the end of the conference, Digi-Key will also give away an STMicroelectronics Rotary-Inverted Pendulum Kit and many other great products.

For more information about the hands-on maker products Digi-Key offers and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, enables the world's ideas by providing the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock and available for immediate shipment. The leader and pioneer in the high service distribution market, Digi-Key offers more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. Beyond unparalleled breadth of product, they support technology innovation from concept to production with a wide variety of tools and digital solutions to make innovation easier. Immense technical content, articles, videos, conversion calculators, reference designs and design tools can be accessed online at digikey.com.

