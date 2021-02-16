Digi-Key Electronics to Sponsor and Host Virtual Booth at the 2021 ERA Virtual Conference

Digi-Key will have several scheduled presentations and activities happening within their virtual booth, including Nick Olson, manager, new market development for Digi-Key, will speak on March 1 to share more about the Digi-Key Marketplace and new Fulfilled by Digi-Key options. President Dave Doherty will be giving a presentation on March 2 on the market activity and Digi-Key business updates.

"We're thrilled to sponsor the ERA Annual Conference," says Paul Dosser, vice president, business development for Digi-Key Electronics. "We've been a big supporter of ERA for many years because the manufacturer rep model fits extremely well with our business model. The virtual nature of the event this year fills a need for bringing the representative community together in our current distanced environment. We're excited to come alongside the rep community and share our expertise with those that we have missed seeing in person this past year."

The Digi-Key virtual booth page will be open for the entire duration of the conference, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST each day, March 1-3, 2021. Besides the scheduled presentations and demonstrations from the booth, Digi-Key will also have free resources available as well as on-demand videos for visitors to view. Digi-Key personnel will be available virtually by chat to answer any questions and greet rep attendees during the pre-scheduled live virtual tradeshow hours.

"ERA is proud to have Digi-Key as a Benefactor Sponsor for its Virtual Conference," said Walter Tobin, CEO of ERA. "As the world of COVID-19 forced us to shift to a virtual platform, many new and exciting issues presented themselves to our industry. Digi-Key's support as both an ERA member and Benefactor Sponsor and participant will allow us to deliver a great event to our members. Digi-Key has always supported the manufacturers' sales rep model and has established a strong working relationship with them in the field. I am most appreciative of both the support and friendship of Digi-Key at all levels. Both are something ERA treasures and never takes for granted."

The deadline to register for the conference is February 15, and registration information can be accessed on the ERA website.

For more information about Digi-Key's products and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About ERA

The 86-year-old Electronics Representatives Association (ERA) is the international trade organization for professional field sales companies in the global electronics industries, manufacturers who go to market through representative firms and global distributors. It is the mission of ERA to support the professional field sales function through programs and activities that educate, inform and advocate for manufacturers' representatives, the principals they represent and the distributors who are reps' partners in local territories. For more information about ERA, visit era.org.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick

Bellmont Partners

+1 651 276 6922

[email protected]

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

www.digikey.com

