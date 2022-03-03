Digi-Key Electronics Wins Global Performance of the Year Award from Harwin

"We are honored to be recognized for our performance by our valued supplier partner Harwin," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "This award is proof of our great partnership and our team's commitment to on-time delivery and customer service. We're proud to offer Harwin's high-reliability solutions to our customers."

Harwin is the original designer and manufacturer of the high-reliability interconnect families Gecko (1.25mm pitch), Datamate (2mm and 4mm pitch), M300 (3mm pitch) and their newest Kona series (8.5mm pitch). These unique products offer high-reliability connectivity with vibration, shock and temperature resilience for challenging environments and applications – from aviation to space, motorsport, defense, medical and industrial.

"Digi-Key has continued to set the highest standards when it comes to the service it provides, and Harwin recognizes how hard its staff work to keep achieving more," said Andrew McQuilken, chief revenue officer at Harwin. "The comprehensive support of new product introductions, the large quantities of stock carried to rapid response to customer demands and the continued growth figures being recorded are clear testaments to this."

Visit the Digi-Key website to view the full list of Harwin products available through Digi-Key.

About Harwin

Connect with confidence using Harwin's impressive array of high-reliability and industrial interconnect solutions for demanding applications. Find creative design solutions with Harwin's board level EMC Shielding and SMT hardware components. Harwin focuses on quality, safety and technology at their UK headquarters which carries EN 9100 / AS9100D certification. Helping you solve connection challenges is our passion. They back this up with amazing global support and agile response to your needs. Bringing you innovative, dependable connector technologies; and delivering them reliably, quickly and cost-effectively.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

