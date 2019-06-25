Digi-Key Expands Sensors Profile and DK IoT Studio Platforms, Presents Interactive Demos and Innovative Products and Technologies at 2019 Sensors Expo

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announces that it has expanded its portfolio of sensors to nearly 129,500, many of which will be demonstrated in the company's Booth 810 during the 2019 Sensors Expo & Conference from June 25 through 27 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif.

The Sensors Expo & Conference is the largest gathering of engineers and engineering professionals involved in sensors and sensing-related technologies. The 2019 event will host more than 300 exhibitors on the Expo Floor and more than 7,000 attendees, leading experts from the industry in the most comprehensive sensor-focused conference program, and unparalleled event features and networking opportunities.

Visitors to Booth 810 can view the latest sensor technologies and products as well as interactive demos from numerous Digi-Key supplier partners. On display will be various evaluation boards, kits, and sensors, including:

In addition to products and demos, Digi-Key will be showcasing the DK IoT Studio, a software design tool that provides the fastest and simplest way to create, deploy, and manage a complete embedded-to-cloud IoT solution. With easy-to-use drag and drop functionality, the DK IoT Studio helps engineers take an idea to prototype in minutes without writing any code. Recently adding the Arduino platform and more than 30 sensors, Digi-Key has recently expanded the number of sensors available in the DK IoT Studio to more than 100 total, including environmental, motion, air quality, light, capacitive touch/proximity sensors and more. Cellular capabilities are also new to the DK IoT Studio.

New in the DK IoT Studio this month and on display in Booth 810 is the AVR-IoT WG Dev Board, which combines powerful microcontrollers, a CryptoAuthentication™ secure element and a fully certified Wi-Fi network controller to offer the most simple and effective way to connect embedded applications to Google's Cloud IoT core platform. The new dev board provides users with an ideal foundation for building their next cloud-connected design, and is out of the box and into the cloud in less than 30 seconds.

Digi-Key will also showcase the company's Sensor Product Selector page, which allows designers to easily navigate Digi-Key's large selection of sensors and transducers to find the perfect component for their designs.

"As development of Internet of Things solutions continues to accelerate, sensors play a starring role in the IoT ecosystem," said Robbie Paul, Digi-Key director of IoT business development. "Digi-Key continues to bring engineers not only a broader and deeper portfolio of new and long-trusted sensors, but also the tools and expertise to bring it all together, supporting faster innovation across all applications and markets."

Paul will also be featured as an expert during the Press & Analyst Breakfast on Wednesday, June 26 at 7:45 a.m.

Visit the Digi-Key website for more information and to search through the company's entire sensors portfolio.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

