Digi-Key Honored with TE Connectivity's 2018 High Service Global Distributor of the Year Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has named Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, the recipient of its "2018 High Service Global Distributor of the Year" award. The award was presented to Digi-Key during TE's global summit which was held in San Diego, CA.

"Digi-Key had a record year in 2018, achieving strong sales growth and expanding its customer base in all three regions. I applaud this valued global distribution partner's success in 2018 and look forward to furthering our partnership to better serve our mutual customers," said Joan Wainwright, president, Channel and Customer Experience at TE.

The 2018 Global High Service Award was based on strategic categories that are matched to TE's business initiatives and growth priorities, with a focus on sales growth, customer growth and new product investments.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award as a testament to the outstanding sales and customer growth we have shared with TE over the years," said Chris Beeson, EVP Global Supplier & New Business Development at Digi-Key. "TE's commitment to utilizing our NPI program and other marketing efforts illustrates a great example of the collaborative relationships we strive to have with our supplier partners."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of TE Connectivity products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, Minn., is a global, full-service distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 8.4 million products from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over 1.6 million products in stock and an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible to its customers. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at www.digikey.com.

