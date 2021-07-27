Digi-Key Introduces Factory Tomorrow Video Series

"As machines get smarter, manufacturers must continually evolve to meet the increasingly complex environment in which they operate," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions at Digi-Key. "Growth and investment in industrial automation and digitized systems are the new normal and Digi-Key is committed to helping our customers keep pace with today's ever-changing business landscape."

Banner Engineering's director of business development - industrial wireless and IIoT, Matt Negaard agrees: "The advancement of Industry 4.0 and IIoT is an exciting time for our customers who, every day, deploy our products to transform their operations, increase their profitability and accelerate their ability to connect to valuable data on both new and legacy systems, regardless of their industry."

Andrew Barco, Weidmüller's director of automation products & solutions, stresses the importance of not only making these connections but also of controlling and optimizing them. "Edge computing, which brings computation and data storage closer to where it is needed, is perfect for small, stand-alone applications where our AI/ML can help improve decision-making, add value, increase efficiency and boost production."

The first of three videos in the series, "Manufacturing at the Edge," is now live on Digi-Key's website, and available in all local languages served. The second video, entitled "The Rise of Robotics," will be released in August, and the third video, "The Intersection of AI and IoT," will be available in September.

To learn more about the video series, smart factories and how Digi-Key is supporting this rapidly growing sector, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Banner Engineering

Banner Engineering manufactures Industrial Automation products that include sensors, LED lights and indicators, machine safety components, and industrial wireless devices. These products help build the cars we drive, the food we eat, the medicine we take, and many of the things we touch every day. Headquartered in Minneapolis since 1966, Banner is an industry leader with over 30,000 active products, operations on six continents, over 1,500 employees, and 3,500 sales and support personnel globally. Every 3.5 seconds a Banner product is installed somewhere in the world. Online at: www.BannerEngineering.com

About Weidmüller

Weidmüller – Your Solution Partner in Industrial Connectivity. Be it automotive manufacturing, electricity generation or water management – there's hardly any industry that can do without electronics and electrical connectivity today. As experienced experts we support our customers and partners around the world with products, solutions and services in the industrial environment of power, signal and data. We are continuously developing innovative, sustainable and useful products and solutions for our customer's individual needs. We are a true partner with extensive knowledge and understanding of its customer and their application. Together we set standards in Industrial Connectivity. Let's Connect!

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 11.7 million components from over 1,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

