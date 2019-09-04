Digi-Key Launches Annual University Back2School Contest; Reveals Latest "Summer Break Edition" Video Series

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Back2School contest being run by Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, is offering university students in the US and Canada a chance to win a Digi-Key InstaLab kit, Pi-TopCEED, educational kit, and other prizes from some of the company's supplier partners. Students with a valid university or college email address can enter by visiting Digi-Key's official Back2School contest page.

MIDI Controller & Synthesizer Project – Part 1

The InstaLab was created with the intention of providing enough gear to turn an electronics student's dorm room into their own maker space. The kit includes over 20 different products from many of Digi-Key's trusted supplier partners.

In addition to the contest, Digi-Key has filmed the third round of their Another Geek Moment Summer Break Edition video series. This year's series features Evan, a junior electrical engineering student at the University of Minnesota Duluth, who hung out at Digi-Key headquarters to create a Raspberry Pi Midi Synthesizer over summer break. The series breaks down the process in three separate videos.

The project can be found on Maker.io with in-depth instructions on how to re-create the synthesizer.

"Digi-Key is committed to helping students attend university and learn important workforce skills," said David Sandys, Director, Business Ecosystem Development. "We want to provide students at all levels with valuable products, tools, and resources that will enable them to create a project of their own, further their skillsets, and enrich their time in higher education."

About the Back2School Contest

Who: Any student in the U.S. or Canada with a university or college email address

Prizes: Three tiers of prizes including:

Digi-Key "swag" backpack

Educational kit and Digi-Key swag backpack

One InstaLab kit, Pi-TopCEED, and a swag backpack

How to enter: Participants must register between Sept. 4 – 30. Winners will be announced the week of Oct. 6. Official details and contest rules are available on the Digi-Key website.

