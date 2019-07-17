Digi-Key Named to the Forbes Inaugural America's Best-in-State Employers List

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, has been named to the Forbes prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Employers 2019. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to pinpoint the organizations liked best by employees in Forbes' first-ever ranking of America's best employers by state.

The results were based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. Employees across the nation were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

In addition to strong employee feedback, Digi-Key and a select few other Minnesota companies with more than 100 consecutive months of job gains were recognized. Digi-Key ranked in the top 30 companies in Minnesota, along with other large employers including U.S. Bank, Target and 3M.

"With more than 4,000 people in our workforce, we take pride in the culture, positive work environment and industry-leading benefits package we have built," said Dave Doherty, president/COO of Digi-Key. "We serve the broadest customer base in our industry – more than 1 million worldwide each year – and the commitment by our people to serving our customers are the essence of Digi-Key's reputation."

This is one of several employer recognitions that has been awarded to Digi-Key, and past recognitions from the United States Department of Labor, Twin Cities Business, and Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal have also identified Digi-Key as one of Minnesota's strongest employers.

"Our people are our differentiating factor, and we're proud of the culture we are creating here at Digi-Key," said Shane Zutz, vice president of human resources at Digi-Key. "The dynamic growth of our industry is creating tremendous opportunities. It's our role to bring in great people, provide them the training and tools to excel, and create an environment to contribute to something beyond just a job. That kind of partnership with our people plays a key role in the longevity of our team members and their tenure at Digi-Key."

Digi-Key employees enjoy one of the leading benefits packages in the region, an abundance of on-site amenities, education and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

