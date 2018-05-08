Digi-Key Offers Unlimited Access to Ultra Librarian EDA/CAD Models

"To better serve our customers we have worked with EMA to remove the download limits of Ultra Librarian EDA and CAD models," said Randall Restle, VP, Applications Engineering at Digi-Key. "We now have model coverage for over 1.25 million parts, meaning our customers will be able to download a very high percentage of the models they need for a design, saving a significant amount of time during the design cycle."

Ultra Librarian offers models in over 20 EDA and CAD formats to cover the vast majority of the PCB design tools in use, including Altium, Eagle, KiCad, OrCAD, and PADS. Models are created using the Ultra Librarian Desktop software, which uses a sophisticated combination of templates, pdf extraction, and verification algorithms to quickly capture all important component information required. To ensure the highest accuracy, consistency, and adherence to IPC and other standards, models undergo more than 30 different verification checks, and many of the models are also verified by their respective device manufacturer.

"We want to help our customers get their designs done faster and with fewer design spins," said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA Design Automation. "Providing this improved access through Digi-Key gives our mutual customers an easy way to improve their design process."

For more information about Ultra Librarian, as well as the company's full portfolio of EDA and design tools, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian® is a comprehensive electronic component solution for PCB design. www.UltraLibrarian.com allows visitors to search a database of over 40 million components to make part selection and sourcing decisions. Registered users can download pre-authored and verified components from the world's largest database of over 14 million CAD neutral library parts. Symbols, footprints, and 3D models from over 400 manufacturers can be exported to over 20 different CAD tools. Library creation software includes templates for over 600 part types and allows easy customization and export to the same 20+ CAD tools. Ultra Librarian is owned by EMA Design Automation. Visit www.UltraLibrarian.com for more information.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

