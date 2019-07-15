Digi-Key Opens Shanghai Office, Continues Experiencing Record Growth in Chinese Market

Digi-Key's new Shanghai office will house several employees who will serve Digi-Key's whole China RMB business. The office will open on 15 July and is located at 02,03, 05, 06 units of the 32nd floor, Office Tower 1, Raffles City Changning, No.1133 Changning Road, Changning District, Shanghai, Postal code: 200051.

"Our teams in Shanghai and Hong Kong have experienced the highs of supporting crazy growth over the last two years. Now dealing with uneven market conditions in general has given us a chance to catch our breath and continue improving our local presence in the region," said Dave Doherty, president/COO of Digi-Key. "Our continued commitment to the China market has not wavered one bit. We are excited to announce our move to new offices in Shanghai. We take 'the long view' with our strategic initiatives in the region and continue to invest in the future of the China market."

As a recognized leader in electronic components distribution, Digi-Key continues to expand their global footprint. With over 4,000 international employees, 18 international offices, and shipping to over 170 countries worldwide, Digi-Key is deeply committed to serving international customers with regional support in sales, customer service and technical staff.

Along with the expansion of their workforce and international offices, Digi-Key is expanding capabilities to ship components to makers around the world as quickly as possible. Digi-Key currently offers more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million products in stock and available for immediate shipping and delivery in as little as 72 hours.

Digi-Key also has extensive online resources to help makers bring their innovations to life, including the DK IoT Studio, EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more.

For more information, or to learn more about Digi-Key, please visit Digi-Key's official Chinese website.

