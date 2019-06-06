Digi-Key Receives the Epson 2018 Most New Business Opportunities Award

Epson integrates American marketing, sales, and engineering expertise with Japanese manufacturing prowess to bring a "best-of-class" level of service to their customers. Epson's sophisticated business operation systems and flexible business practices help their customers lower their cost of procurement, inventory holding, and inventory obsolescence, thereby contributing significantly to the reduction in the overall cost of materials during the life of their products.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Epson products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

