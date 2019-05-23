Digi-Key Receives the Vishay Passive Catalog Distributor of the Year Award
May 23, 2019, 10:45 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was honored with the Vishay Passive Catalog Distributor of the Year award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nev.
The award was presented by Robert Kirch, vice president of global distribution sales; Frank Rodriguez, distribution strategic account manager; and Gary Giordano, director of Americas distribution at Vishay. The award was presented to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management and Jason Simoneau, director of supplier business development at Digi-Key.
Vishay offers an unmatched portfolio of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and optoelectronics) and passive components (resistors, inductors and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace and medical markets.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Vishay products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics
Share this article