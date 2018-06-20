Digi-Key to Present Interactive Demos and Innovative Products and Technologies at 2018 Sensors Expo

Sensors Expo & Conference is the largest gathering of engineers and engineering professionals involved in sensors and sensing-related technologies. The 2018 event will host 300+ exhibitors on the Expo Floor, leading experts from the industry in the most comprehensive sensor-focused seminar/conference program, and unparalleled event features and networking opportunities.

Visitors to Booth 810 can view the latest sensor technologies and products as well as interactive demos from numerous Digi-Key supplier partners. On display will be various evaluation boards, kits, and sensors, including:

In addition to the products and demos, Digi-Key will be showcasing their Sensor Product Selector page, which allows designers to easily navigate Digi-Key's large selection of sensors and transducers to find the perfect component for their designs.

Visitors are invited to stop by to chat with company and supplier representatives and participate in a prize giveaway. Guests who come to the booth will automatically receive a coveted Digi-Key ruler and be entered into a drawing for the chance to win one of five Fitbit Versas or one of four Ultimate Ears BLAST Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speakers. Drawings for the Versas will happen at 11am, 2pm, and 4pm on the 27th, and 12pm and 2pm on the 28th. Drawings for the BLASTs will be at 1pm, 3pm, and 5pm on the 27th, and 1pm on the 28th. Entrants must be present to win.

"In today's market, sensors play a key role in the Internet of Things ecosystem. IoT is not just about gathering sensor data, it is about applying intelligence to devices and machines around us," said Robbie Paul, Director of IoT Business Development. "Digi-Key is proud to offer the breadth and depth of sensors and overall product inventory that enables the creation of the next generation of products utilizing the latest sensor technologies, not just in the IoT, but all applications and markets."

Attendees are also encouraged to check out two speaker panels entitled "Hello, I Wanna Buy Some IoT – How Enterprises Purchase" on Wednesday, June 27th at 10:30am and "The Journey to Finished Products" on Thursday, June 28th at 11:15am, featuring Digi-Key's Robbie Paul.

Visit the Digi-Key website for more information and to search through the company's entire sensors portfolio.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.1 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-to-present-interactive-demos-and-innovative-products-and-technologies-at-2018-sensors-expo-300669622.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

