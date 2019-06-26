Digi-Me Releases New Self-Recording Video Feature for Recruiters and Employers with a Teleprompter

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Me, the only global digital recruitment firm specializing in tracked video technology for the modern-day employer, announced today that it is has released a new feature in their live Dashboard to help clients ensure recruitment success for their organization.

Recruitment professionals and employers of all sizes can now affordably record a 60 second video job ad or create a short, personalized introduction through their own web cam and leverage the unmatched technology Digi-Me and the Digi-Me Dashboard provides. To help the user with speaking on camera, a teleprompter is included as part of the solution, so that he or she can read a script or view notes for cues while talking.

With unemployment at such a low rate, filling tough to fill roles is even tougher and talent acquisition departments are eager to find ways to stand out in front of job seekers. Getting the candidates to notice the uniqueness of their opportunities helps leading employers win the war for talent.

Digi-Me's User Generated video job ad solution includes the robust technology of the more professionally created sister product, with the proprietary video player tracking data and metrics in real-time and includes information on views and applies by source, including tracking back to hire. Video job ads are easy to view on a mobile device and easy to share on social media.

Digi-Me's video job ads are generating an exceptional number of hires across their client base, primarily from social platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. The new User Generated product allows recruiters to create a customized introduction to get candidates attention through social media including In-Mail and Messenger.

"Bringing job openings to life with video is the evolution of recruitment," says Roger Stanton, CEO of Digi-Me. "Now with the addition of our self-recording video feature, it provides a sense of authenticity for job openings, making the ad more compelling and promoting the company brand," he adds.

To learn more about Digi-Me's video job ad solution, visit www.digi-me.com.

About Digi-Me

Digi-Me's proprietary technology platform and the unmatched data we generate enhances Digi-Me's custom recruitment videos, spotlighting career opportunities and corporate culture. Digi-Me delivers information to job seekers in a way that is more engaging and more accessible across all platforms and devices. Our professional-quality video and technology solutions include the latest cloud-based analytics providing up-to-the-minute reporting on candidate behavior, including social sharing, as well as automatic integration into your ATS. Harness the power of video to boost SEO, improve candidate self-selection, and stand out from the competition with Digi-Me video solutions. Visit www.digi-me.com .

