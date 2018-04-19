Digi Smart Solutions Becomes SmartSense by Digi

This IoT solution is used for food monitoring, facilities monitoring, and supply chain visibility for the healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation and logistics, and foodservice markets. SmartSense by Digi gives its customers a complete offering for their specific needs and allows easy access to critical data for informed, proactive decision-making across the enterprise.

"SmartSense embodies our core value which is to cost-effectively monitor and alert on exception conditions, automate tasks, and provide impactful insights leveraging analytics that go beyond temperature tracking," said Kevin C. Riley, SVP and chief operating officer, Digi International. "Our vision is to deliver a single, cohesive platform that allows engineers to concentrate their development efforts and increase the overall speed of innovation, directly benefiting our customers."

SmartSense by Digi allows organizations the flexibility to select the best combination of Digi sensors and gateways, without interoperability issues. Along with digital checklists, machine learning and advanced analytics, SmartSense by Digi capabilities include real-time, continuous temperature monitoring of perishable items, the automation of manual functions, automated equipment monitoring, compliance logging, trailer tracking, and remote, yard, and last mile monitoring, among others.

In addition to helping ensure regulatory compliance and better manage product quality risk, SmartSense by Digi can also improve the overall business by increasing operational efficiency with the use of advanced analytics in a number of key areas such as asset management and replacement, and emergency planning efforts. Emphasizing the commitment to solutions that provide actionable information, SmartSense provides real-time insight to over 38,000 enterprise sites worldwide. Customers including CVS Pharmacies, Wal-Mart, Love's Travel Stops, DHL, Children's Hospital of Minnesota, University of Notre Dame and VersaCold rely on SmartSense for data-driven, actionable insight on the status of key assets and processes.

"We make it easy for organizations to harness IoT to ensure food and medication safety, improve worker productivity, and to better manage risk," said Jeremy Macdonald, SmartSense by Digi chief customer officer. "The future is being shaped by organizations using data to make more informed decisions and to make them faster."

