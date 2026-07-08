DigiCap Announces the Launch of Digital Compass: The Evolution of Govplace into a Full-Lifecycle IT Partner for Federal, State & Local, and Commercial Markets

Direct investment firm declares its conviction at the end of fragmented IT, transforming a platform with more than $1 billion in technology procured across twenty federal agencies into one accountable partner for the entire technology lifecycle.

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCap, a direct investment firm focused on technology-enabled services companies in high-accountability, mission-driven markets, today announced the launch of Digital Compass, the strategic evolution of its portfolio company Govplace.

The move is more than a rebrand. Alongside the launch, DigiCap is committing additional capital and an active acquisition strategy to the platform, a declaration of where the firm believes the IT services market is going, and a commitment of capital, capability, and leadership to get there first.

For three decades, Govplace earned the trust of some of the most demanding clients in the federal government, procuring and delivering more than $1 billion in technology across twenty federal agencies, in environments where failure is not an option. That foundation now becomes the launchpad for something bigger: Digital Compass, a full-lifecycle, outcomes-driven IT partner serving federal, state and local government, and commercial enterprises through five unified service pillars: Procurement, Implementation, Management, Security, and Optimization.

As part of the launch, DigiCap announced that DJ Oreb has joined DigiCap as a Partner and been named Chief Executive Officer of Digital Compass, charged with leading the company's expansion. DigiCap is committing additional capital to the platform and will pursue an active merger and acquisition strategy, positioning Digital Compass to accelerate growth across its five service pillars, extend delivery into state and local government and commercial markets, and acquire complementary capabilities across the full technology lifecycle. The launch establishes Digital Compass as a consolidation platform in a service-driven IT market that DigiCap believes is ready for one.

DigiCap's investment thesis behind Digital Compass is direct: the era of fragmented IT is ending. Organizations no longer want ten vendors, ten contracts, and ten versions of the truth. They want one partner accountable for owning the outcome during every stage of the technology lifecycle.

"We didn't invest in a reseller. We invested in a conviction," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, Managing Partner at DigiCap. "The market has fundamentally shifted. Organizations are done stitching together disconnected vendors and hoping the seams hold. They want a single, accountable partner across the entire technology lifecycle, from the first procurement decision to secure retirement. Govplace spent thirty years and more than a billion dollars of delivered technology earning trust in the most demanding environments in government. Digital Compass takes that trust and scales it across every market where mission and technology intersect. This is the company we set out to build, and DJ Oreb is the operator we chose to build it."

The launch reflects DigiCap's core thesis: back exceptional operators solving complex problems with technology. Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer DJ Oreb, Digital Compass unites technology procurement, cloud operations, FinOps, infrastructure managed services, and workplace services, into one coordinated operating model, delivering Intelligent Outcomes at every stage of the technology lifecycle.

"The strongest returns come from backing companies positioned ahead of a structural shift, and that's exactly what Digital Compass represents," said Michael Altshuler, Partner at DigiCap. "IT spending is moving decisively from transactions to outcomes, from buying technology to owning its performance across the full lifecycle. Digital Compass was purpose-built for that shift. We are committing additional capital and pursuing strategic acquisitions to expand its capabilities, behind a leadership team with a proven record of scaling technology services organizations. We're not funding a rebrand. We're building the definitive end-to-end IT lifecycle partner, and we intend to move fast."

With expanded capabilities, expanded markets, and a sharpened mission, Digital Compass enters the market positioned for significant growth in an increasingly services-driven IT landscape, and positioned to deliver what the DigiCap portfolio is known for: real results, for real customers, at scale.

About Digital Compass

Digital Compass brings clarity, control, and accountability to complex IT environments by unifying technology procurement, cloud, FinOps, infrastructure, and workplace services, into one outcome-driven operating model. Serving federal, state and local government, and commercial enterprises, Digital Compass helps organizations move beyond disconnected IT services to source smarter, operate stronger, optimize spend, and turn every technology investment into measurable intelligent outcomes. Learn more at digitalcompass.ai

About DigiCap

DigiCap is a direct investment firm focused on technology-enabled services companies operating in high-accountability, mission-driven markets. DigiCap partners with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth and build durable, outcome-oriented businesses. Learn more at digicapllc.com.

SOURCE DigiCap