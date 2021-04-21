DigiCert Announces DigiCert Automation Manager, an Industry-First Containerized Enterprise Solution for On-Premises, High-Volume TLS Certificate Automation

LEHI, Utah, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, today announced DigiCert Automation Manager, a containerized enterprise solution for on-premises, high-volume TLS certificate automation. Automation Manager is another addition to DigiCert's industry-leading platform, built on a modern, cloud-native architecture that allows for flexibility and secure automation behind the enterprise network firewall.

Automation Manager paves the way for secure, complete certificate management behind the firewall and on-premises to complement DigiCert's current cloud offerings. DigiCert will offer continuous innovation of Automation Manager features in 2021 to provide its customers with solutions enabling crypto-agility while reducing brand-damaging downtime and certificate management costs.

"Lifetimes for public certificates are decreasing at the same time that organizations are deploying rapidly growing volumes of digital certificates, making automation a necessity," said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. "Automation Manager is designed to meet our customers' need to become more efficient and effective in managing their certificates at scale. The architecture provides secure certificate automation on-premises — for any distributed environment."

Automation Manager utilizes DigiCert's modern cloud-native architecture and deployment strategies to allow customers to make use of existing cloud infrastructure for a new era of on-premises deployment. It also:

provides a lightning-fast, standards-based deployment mechanism.

simplifies certificate administration through a single pane of glass for both public and private certificates.

reduces network complexity, requiring only a single, secure API connection on port 443 back to DigiCert, for all your servers.

currently supports popular load balancers (i.e., F5, AWS, A10), with support for popular web servers such as Apache, Nginx and IIS coming soon.

Certificate automation is becoming increasingly important. Organizations continue to suffer service downtime from expired or misconfigured certificates. Changing industry standards and reduced certificate validity are requiring more frequent certificate management activity. According to a 2021 State of PKI Automation survey, in the past six months, 26% of organizations have experienced more than five instances of site downtime due to certificate expiration. Survey participants stated that challenges managing digital certificates lead to compliance issues (54%), security issues (53%) and cost issues (53%). Organizations require tighter security controls on all infrastructure and applications.

"Automation Manager deploys in a customer's environment quickly with our innovative use of cloud-native architecture, making provisioning certificates in your network fast, while our single secure connection can meet the most stringent security requirements," said DigiCert Senior VP of Product Brian Trzupek. "With this release, we are focusing on load balancers and network appliances, and soon will be expanding capabilities to support web servers, including the ones placed behind firewalls."

Future features will greatly expand lifecycle notifications to tightly integrate with a customer's ITSM environments. Automation Manager users will have access to more powerful cloud and on-premises discovery capabilities, and richer management of certificates, extending automation into additional server and cloud environments with third-party CA imports and operations.

The new service is fully compatible with the CertCentral Automation Wizard, an intelligent tool that guides administrators to select and configure the right automation solutions for their specific use cases.

CertCentral Enterprise customers may get access to Automation Manager by contacting their DigiCert account representative. Others who are interested in learning more may request a demonstration and read more about Automation Manager on the DigiCert Blog.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management solution, CertCentral® . The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert .

SOURCE DigiCert, Inc.

Related Links

www.digicert.com

