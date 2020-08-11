DigiCert Announces New Multi-year Plan in DigiCert CertCentral® to Help Customers Simplify TLS Certificate Management Ahead of 1-Year Lifetime Requirements

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, today announced a new Multi-year Plan of up to six-year coverage for TLS certificate purchases in the DigiCert CertCentral® TLS Manager. The Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate purchasing and renewal processes for customers and partners ahead of Sept. 1, when browsers will shorten maximum certificate lifetimes to one year. Multi-year Plan eliminates the need for annual per-certificate purchases, achieves cost savings via Multi-year Plan discounts and takes advantage of CertCentral automation.

Multi-year Plan is currently available for purchase from DigiCert Authorized Partners and in CertCentral. Customers can take advantage of the offer by signing up for the industry's leading TLS Manager, Cert Central.

"DigiCert Multi-year Plan simplifies certificate management for our partners and customers, particularly amid the continued demand for shortening certificate lifetimes," said Jeremy Rowley, Chief of Product at DigiCert. "Currently, we enable customers and partners with flexible certificate lifetimes as short as hours via our APIs. With Multi-year Plan in CertCentral, we are extending this capability to enable customers and partners to take advantage of varying certificate servicing times through our growing automation functionality, while enjoying simplified renewal processes and discounted pricing for up to six years."

DigiCert offers two-, three-, four-, five- and six-year Multi-year Plan for TLS certificates, allowing customers to avoid the hassles of corporate procurement processes each year and enjoy discounts with each year of coverage that they select. Using CertCentral, customers can set automated renewals for each year of their service.

Multi-year Plan helps organizations to further reduce certificate outages with available CertCentral automation and will ensure they can take advantage of time-saving capabilities like:

Supports new orders for almost any ACME client running on the customer server

Automation and discovery across multiple servers for larger-scale networks

The ability to utilize sensors for easy to manage, scalable ACME deployments

Seamless integration with OEM solutions such as F5, Citrix, NetScaler, A10 as well as popular server orchestration and management platforms

Customizable automation through APIs to integrate DigiCert tools and your system

Auto-renew configuration via CertCentral console

"Our new Multi-year Plan reflects DigiCert's core commitment to providing a best-in-class customer experience," said Tobias Zatti, Product Manager at DigiCert. "With Multi-year Plan, customers will soon be able to purchase an OV or EV certificate, set up an ACME client and fully manage the entire payment lifecycle within CertCentral, with the installation of the certificate automated for up to six years. No other CA offers that flexibility and coverage."

