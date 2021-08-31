DigiCert Announces New Trust Solutions Partner Program, Giving Partners Growth Opportunities and the Ability to Offer Innovative PKI Solutions to Customers

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL and PKI solutions, today announced its Trust Solutions Partner Program, set up to maximize the growth and margin opportunities for all types of partners as they deliver DigiCert's innovative and trusted PKI solutions to their customers. The new Trust Solutions program complements DigiCert's existing TLS partner program and will allow partners greater access to new solutions, technologies and partner benefits.

"DigiCert partners become part of a community of assurance, where the best training and partner enablement makes it easy to sell the world's most trusted PKI security solutions," said Cameron Nelson, DigiCert's Trust Solutions Group Director of Strategic Growth. "We're focused on delivering an unparalleled partner experience — one that supports our partners as they identify opportunities, shape their customers' solutions and secure their future."

As the number of connected devices grows exponentially, so too does the need to provide the highest levels of security. DigiCert is committed to building a community of partners who secure enterprises and governments with best-in-class solutions. Key membership benefits of the Trust Solutions Partner Program include:

Significant discounts and guaranteed margins.

Fast, automated deal registration and protected renewals to keep the focus on customers and their security.

Proven sales and marketing enablement tools to ensure partners always have the best solutions for their customers' needs.

PKI University, a DigiCert training and certification program, to allow all partners to hone security sales and technical skills, understand and communicate the value of PKI and maximize value for every customer.

"Over the last few years, the trend toward remote working and the significant growth of internet-connected devices has created a need for our clients to leverage IoT and enterprise PKI. Whether our clients are securing corporate users, devices, mobiles, email, documents, domains or manufacturing smart systems (such as smart cars, smart homes, Fitbit watches and more), the DigiCert ONE PKI platform scales to address their challenges," said Ramesh Nuti, Founder & CEO for Acmetek Global Solutions, Inc. "Through our partnership with DigiCert, our customers benefit from industry leading TLS and PKI solutions and a channel program that offers the support and training to expertly win both mindshare and market share."

All partners in the program will be able to give their customers access to DigiCert ONE™, recently awarded IoT Breakthrough Security Product of the Year. DigiCert ONE, a PKI management platform developed with cloud-native architecture and technology to be the PKI infrastructure service to solve today's security challenges, offers multiple management solutions and is designed for all PKI use cases. Solutions include DigiCert® Enterprise PKI Manager, DigiCert® IoT Device Manager, DigiCert® Secure Software Manager and DigiCert® Document Signing Manager.

DigiCert ONE's flexibility allows it to be deployed on-premises, in-country or in the cloud to meet stringent requirements, custom integrations and airgap needs. It also deploys extremely high volumes of certificates quickly using a robust and highly scalable infrastructure. DigiCert ONE delivers end-to-end centralized user and device certificate management, a modern approach to PKI to provide trust across dynamic IT architectures.

Joining the Trust Solutions Partner Program is a selective process, but DigiCert welcomes applications from all security-focused value-added resellers, system integrators, service providers and other IS solution providers. Ideal partner attributes include the following:

A trusted and recognized security solutions reseller, distributor or managed services provider with a strong brand in their operational region.

Access and reach with a proven history of identifying, developing and closing security solution opportunities with end customers in enterprise or government sectors.

A strong understanding of security and identity solutions, preferably in PKI technologies and solutions.

The ability to transact with DigiCert directly for end customer orders.

A firm understanding of the operational region's governing laws, and a commitment to adhering to those regulations.

Financial stability, along with a willingness to validate that stability through a third party.

To learn more about the partner program, visit https://www.digicert.com/partners/pki-iot-trust-program.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, PKI and security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code, documents and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral®. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 98 of the 100 largest global banks choose DigiCert for its digital transformation solutions, including for securing 5G and the post-quantum computing age, and for its five-star customer support. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

