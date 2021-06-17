DigiCert Brings Next-Generation Digital Signature Trust and Remote Identity Verification to Document Signing

LEHI, Utah, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., the world's leading provider of SSL and PKI, announced DigiCert Document Signing Manager, a next-generation, cloud-based solution for highly secure, legally binding digital signatures for documents. Document Signing Manager delivers signature trust, which ensures that the signer identity is correct and that the signed document has not been modified, with auditability that meets requirements for legal validity.

Document Signing Manager expands upon DigiCert's position as a global leader in highly trusted digital document signing solutions with automated, flexible workflows that integrate with customers' existing processes. The solution enables companies to meet regulatory demands for higher levels of signature assurance while realizing the productivity and cost benefits of adopting remote, digital processes. Document Signing Manager is ideal for industries that require numerous legally binding digital signatures, such as insurance, real estate, financial, healthcare and education, as well as businesses that are supporting remote workers or that want to offer remote onboarding in their digital applications to improve and accelerate customer engagement.

Using Document Signing Manager, organizations can execute digital signatures faster than traditional "wet" signatures, while retaining the highest levels of trust and compliance with global regulatory requirements. Document Signing Manager:

Introduces Verify by DigiCert powered by IDNow for remote identity verification, helping organizations to meet global standards for assurance without requiring in-person validation.

Enables signing as individuals (eSignature) or as an organization (eSeal) to strengthen compliance with corporate policies such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

Offers full range of levels of assurance ( LoA ) including Basic, Advanced+ and Qualified.

) including Basic, Advanced+ and Qualified. Meets regulatory standards such as eIDAS or Swiss ZertES in Europe , and technical requirements of the Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL), as well as corporate or local government policies.

, and technical requirements of the Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL), as well as corporate or local government policies. Supports audit trail requirements for compliance with government and industry regulations, including HIPAA and financial services requirements.

Provides Long Term Validation (LTV) to demonstrate that the document is still valid and has not been tampered with if it is opened in the future.

"DigiCert Document Signing Manager helps companies do business faster and at a lower cost, with legally binding remote digital document signatures that are highly trusted and tamper-proof," said DigiCert Senior Vice President of Product Brian Trzupek. "Fast and easy to deploy in the cloud, Document Signing Manager features the best of DigiCert's globally leading PKI-based digital document signing solutions with automated, flexible workflows and the convenience of standardized remote identity verification."

Document Signing Manager helps signers ensure trust and legitimacy for business transactions and paperless documents regardless of the program or software they are utilizing. The solution interoperates seamlessly with existing corporate document signing workflows such as Adobe Sign, Ascertia Signing Hub and DocuSign. It also integrates with other signing or custom workflows through a Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) API.

"Confidence that an e-signature is legally valid is a very important aspect of any e-signing process," notes John Jolliffe, Senior Manager, Adobe Sign Strategic Development; "which is why using Adobe Sign with DigiCert Document Signing Manager for remote identity validation helps ensure that a signer's identity was fully verified and the digital signature meets the regulatory standards in Europe and Switzerland, and other global regulatory and corporate environments."

Document Signing Manager is part of DigiCert ONE™, a modern approach to PKI management. Based on a container-based, cloud-native architecture, DigiCert ONE supports flexible deployment and enables organizations to roll out new services fast in the cloud or on premises. With DigiCert ONE, enterprises can manage signers and users across their organization at scale, with comprehensive global support for all of their PKI-based security needs.

Document Signing Manager is available now. To learn more, visit https://www.digicert.com/signing/document-signing or email [email protected].

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, PKI, and IoT security solutions that enable digital trust for data, devices, code, documents and users. DigiCert is modernizing the way PKI is managed with the DigiCert ONE™ platform. DigiCert ONE reimagines PKI to address all certificate-based security use cases with flexible, scalable and automated workflow managers, including the award-winning TLS certificate manager, CertCentral®. Nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 98 of the 100 largest global banks choose DigiCert for its digital transformation solutions, including for securing 5G and the post-quantum computing age, and for its five-star customer support. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

