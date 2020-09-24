DigiCert Collaborates with ServiceNow to Simplify Certificate Management

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, today announced a collaboration with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, to simplify certificate management through a comprehensive DigiCert CertCentral® application within ServiceNow.

"This collaboration allows us to advance our shared goal of helping enterprises navigate digital transformation with simplified, automated certificate management for IT teams using ServiceNow," said Sree Subramaniam, Director of Product Management, ITOM at ServiceNow.

"DigiCert is excited to announce this groundbreaking collaboration with ServiceNow to integrate our industry-leading certificate manager, CertCentral, within ServiceNow," said Steve Durham, Director of Product Management at DigiCert. "Expiry of TLS certificates has resulted in several service outages. Our integration with the ServiceNow Certificate Inventory and Management store application will help enterprise customers automate certificate issuance and other management tasks with the CertCentral application to reduce outages, meet industry compliance requirements and improve operations."

Digital transformation and a rapidly growing need for digital certificate deployment, along with shrinking certificate lifetimes, are all leading to additional workload for IT teams. Additionally, CA/Browser Forum requirements specify that a certificate must be replaced within 24 hours for key compromise and similar events, and five days if information changes or there is a technical gap in certificate contents. Using spreadsheets and notifications to manage certificates is no longer viable.

The sheer scale and continued changes in public TLS certificate policies require automated, intelligent workflows management to avoid the costly impacts of expired or non-compliant certificates. Severe outages from expired or revoked certificates can take several days to resolve, with outages costing more than 500,000 dollars per hour, according to an IBM study. DigiCert and ServiceNow make it possible for enterprises to benefit from best-in-class certificate management digital workflows while managing all IT operations in one place, the ServiceNow application.

Within the CertCentral Manager App in ServiceNow, users and administrators can manage the entire certificate lifecycle including:

Request, edit and download certificates

Approve, reject and edit requests and manage users

Assign roles to ensure proper workflow

Customize the enrollment page with additional fields

Customize the email templates with additional instructions

The CertCentral Manager App is easy to install and requires no coding, scripting or maintenance. DigiCert offers the only turnkey integration with ServiceNow in the market. Additionally, preferences are synced between CertCentral and ServiceNow, so no extra setup or configuration is required.

As global leaders for enterprise IT and security, each servicing around 80% of the Fortune 500, DigiCert and ServiceNow have the combined industry leadership and market share to innovate solutions for their customers. Demand from joint Fortune 500 customers plays a key role in this collaboration.

For more information, visit https://www.digicert.com/certificate-management/#ServiceNow.

