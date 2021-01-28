DigiCert Completes Migration of Customers, Partners to DigiCert CertCentral®, Pointing Way Forward to Continued Modernization of PKI and Certificate Management

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc ., the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, has successfully migrated customers and partners from multiple legacy Symantec enterprise, retail and partner TLS consoles to its award-winning DigiCert CertCentral and shut down legacy public TLS issuance systems. This milestone significantly improves the user experience, while consolidating DigiCert's PKI operations, freeing resources to focus on innovation of customer-facing and back-end solutions. This achievement supports DigiCert's ongoing initiative of modernizing PKI to ensure scalable, fast and reliable trust services for a rapidly growing number of online security use cases.

Over the past two years, DigiCert has invested significant resources to modernize its technology to be the PKI infrastructure service to solve today's security challenges. The company has established its technology infrastructure in new, state-of-the-art data centers and continues to advance a strategy that combines the best global technology with regional initiatives and teams, to offer a local touch. The upgrade to CertCentral for all customers and partners will include access to rich automation for the entire TLS certificate lifecycle, from provisioning to discovery and renewal, modernizing the way that IT and security teams manage their certificates. It bolsters DigiCert's continuous creation of new offerings for its customers and partners through CertCentral.

DigiCert is committed to giving customers and partners tools to manage all of their certificates more efficiently and effectively at scale, including:

Automation : Continuously improving an already rich suite of automation solutions for certificate management that solve key pain points for enterprises from ordering and provisioning to discovery, revocation and renewal.

: Continuously improving an already rich suite of automation solutions for certificate management that solve key pain points for enterprises from ordering and provisioning to discovery, revocation and renewal. Enterprise security: Providing complete visibility into the entire certificate landscape, with automated discovery and management tools, increasingly rich automation, and segmentation by business unit and role for enhanced security and financial controls via CertCentral Enterprise.

Providing complete visibility into the entire certificate landscape, with automated discovery and management tools, increasingly rich automation, and segmentation by business unit and role for enhanced security and financial controls via CertCentral Enterprise. Partner growth: Enabling a growing number of products and easy integration to grow partners' business, via CertCentral Partner, which is built on APIs with rich automation. Supporting partners with sub-unit segmentation for visibility of customer activity and to inform selling strategies.

Enabling a growing number of products and easy integration to grow partners' business, via CertCentral Partner, which is built on APIs with rich automation. Supporting partners with sub-unit segmentation for visibility of customer activity and to inform selling strategies. Tools : Offering tools for secure deployment of ACME, API-integrated and other standards-based automation throughout enterprise networks.

: Offering tools for secure deployment of ACME, API-integrated and other standards-based automation throughout enterprise networks. Centralization : Bringing CertCentral into a unified platform for all PKI use cases, with flexible deployment and rapid time to value.

: Bringing CertCentral into a unified platform for all PKI use cases, with flexible deployment and rapid time to value. Email : Participating in the VMC/BIMI Gmail pilot to enable verified brands to display authenticated logos.

: Participating in the VMC/BIMI Gmail pilot to enable verified brands to display authenticated logos. IoT : Providing standards and PKI operations, as well as a leading platform for IoT device management, for multiple IoT device security industry groups and manufacturers.

: Providing standards and PKI operations, as well as a leading platform for IoT device management, for multiple IoT device security industry groups and manufacturers. Digital signatures : Leading through involvement with EU-trusted initiatives to enable EU-wide trusted digital signatures and remote identity vetting.

: Leading through involvement with EU-trusted initiatives to enable EU-wide trusted digital signatures and remote identity vetting. Open banking : Enhancing solutions for Payment Services Directive (PSD2) compliance for open banking with qualified digital certificates from DigiCert + QuoVadis.

: Enhancing solutions for Payment Services Directive (PSD2) compliance for open banking with qualified digital certificates from DigiCert + QuoVadis. Post-quantum: Engaging in continued work to standardize post-quantum cryptography (PQC) with quantum-safe algorithms to withstand the coming threats of commercially viable quantum computers.

"Over the last three years, we have been working closely with customers and partners to allow them to move from legacy Symantec consoles to CertCentral, to provide an enhanced user experience with the industry's best features," said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. "This milestone lets us direct our resources and energy away from maintaining old systems and into innovation and continuously creating new offerings for our partners and customers."

CertCentral offers automation for organizations to issue, discover, renew and revoke certificates. It features an intuitive UI and is built with an API-first approach for easy certificate management at any scale. A global solution, CertCentral supports 11 international languages and nine global currencies.

DigiCert's continued growth and investment in PKI modernization creates a springboard for additional solution development. As innovation accelerates, CertCentral will offer enhanced support and faster validation, with customization capabilities to support a variety of TLS certificate use cases. Its single source code and improved automation will strengthen the trustworthiness of PKI and improve industry compliance.

