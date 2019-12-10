DigiCert Launches CT Log Monitoring, Now Available in Secure Site Pro

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiCert, Inc. , the world's leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, today released a new CT log monitoring service for advanced brand protection. The service is available in DigiCert Secure Site Pro, the first TLS product to offer CT log monitoring along with other industry-leading features such as DigiCert's recently unveiled post-quantum computing (PQC) test kit.

Secure Site Pro's CT log monitoring service will help companies protect their brands from online fraud. Logging and monitoring the issuance of TLS certificates via CT log monitoring is quickly becoming mandatory for protecting government agencies and large organizations, said DigiCert Chief of Product Jeremy Rowley.

"No other Certificate Authority product includes default access to CT log monitoring services for quick and easy visibility," Rowley said. "DigiCert Secure Site Pro is offering an API cloud-based service that continuously monitors CT logs, escalates certificates issued outside of a company's approved accounts and notifies them of suspiciously issued certificates."

CT log monitoring helps enterprises

gain visibility of every domain with global monitoring and tracking against multiple CT logs,

cut down on time and effort by using automated checks for non-compliant certificates, and

ensure every domain is trusted, with full oversight of which authority issues each certificate.

All Secure Site Pro certificates come with access to the award-winning DigiCert CertCentral management platform, which features automation solutions such as ACME, SCEP, EST and GraphQL protocols, to handle certificate issuance, installation, discovery, renewal, revocation, remediation and other tasks. CertCentral also supports multiple orchestration layers.

Other unique premium features of Secure Site Pro certificates include priority support and validation, a $2 million warranty, and the most recognized trust marks in the world: the Norton Seal and the DigiCert Seal.

"Managing and maintaining multiple website security solutions is time-consuming, complicated and expensive for IT teams," said Rowley. "DigiCert Secure Site Pro is an all-in-one website security solution that saves companies time and energy. Secure Site Pro is the industry's best TLS solution for securing important websites, where complete crypto awareness is a necessity."

Additionally, DigiCert has conducted extensive testing on post-quantum cryptography, leading to its recent release of a PQC test kit for customers. Organizations purchasing Secure Site Pro certificates can use the kit to test their systems for PQC compatibility and future-proof their long-lasting applications. Customers may create their own private hybrid certificates, which implement post-quantum encryption together with classical cryptographic algorithms to preserve backwards compatibility.

"Quantum computing threats to today's encryption protocols may be years away, but companies need to plan now, especially for Internet of Things devices and applications built today and expected to be safe in 10 years or less," said Rowley. "Our work with technology partners is making it possible."

To learn more about Secure Site Pro's features and benefits, visit digicert.com.

About DigiCert, Inc.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of scalable TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including 89% of the Fortune 500 and 97 of the 100 top global banks, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade certificate management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert .

