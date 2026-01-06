Digid announces its nanoscale temperature and force sensors are ready for mass deployment

Patented printed electronics technology enables a sensor which is just 1 µ m long to be deposited on silicon, metal, polymer and other materials

Digid's nanoscale technology promises a revolution in pervasive sensing in surgical equipment, humanoid robots, biosensing and many other applications

MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digid, a pioneer of nanoscale sensing technology, today announced that its patented printed electronics fabrication technology has been fully qualified for volume production of temperature and force sensors as small as 1µm long.

Digid sensors are believed to be the world's smallest – and are set to become even smaller: Digid's technology roadmap forecasts future production of sensors that are just 10nm long.

This nanoscale sensing technology provides the key that will unlock the potential of multiple emerging markets, including physical AI and humanoid robots. In robotics, for instance, Moravec's paradox – that robots struggle with tasks which humans find easy, such as handling a delicate wine glass – has persisted in part because robot hands lack the billions of nerve endings on a human finger.

Now Digid offers the opportunity for machines to mimic human sensory capabilities: its nanoscale printed sensors can be applied to surfaces such as a robot's shell in arrays of up to 16 x 16 sensors.

Other applications for Digid sensors include:

Force sensing on the blade of a scalpel in robotic surgical equipment

Temperature sensing on the tip of a temperature probe used in minimally invasive surgery

Temperature sensors embedded inside battery cells, for safety and performance monitoring

Biosensors for detecting biological objects such as viruses, or the chemical markers of drugs in the bloodstream

Dr Konstantin Kloppstech, Chief Technology Officer of Digid, said, "With the start of mass production of Digid sensors, the opportunities to embed sensing on almost any surface or in almost any device have become limitless. Our sensor is so small that it cannot be seen with the naked eye. Now it is up to the imaginations of design engineers to dream of uses for sensing where sensing has never before been possible."

Complete integration solution

For each design project, Digid supplies a custom sensor and sensor assembly backed by hardware and software integration support. The sensor provides either a voltage or resistance measurement output via an I2C interface. Digid signal processing software converts the raw measurement outputs to useful temperature or force data.

Besides their nanoscale dimensions, Digid sensors also offer further benefits:

Negligible self-heating or other distorting effects on sensor readings

Highly accurate and linear measurement outputs

Minimal digital overhead – unlike for other types of sensor, Digid nanoscale sensors require no compensation for drift or other non-linearities

To explore opportunities to apply Digid nanoscale sensing technology, contact Digid directly at digid.com/contact.

About Digid

Digid, based in Mainz, Germany has 30 employees who provide expertise across many technical and engineering disciplines. The company has its own clean room for manufacturing and validation. Digid's technology is protected by 14 patents.

Digid holds ISO 13485:2016 certification for the design and manufacture of medical devices.

