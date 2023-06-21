Digiday Names STN Video as Best Video Platform for 2nd Straight Year

The award recognizes STN's success in helping digital publishers thrive with digital video including using STN Create, their easy-to-use AI-powered video creation tool.

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video the online video platform for publishers who care about content, user experience and monetization, has for the second year in a row been named 'Best Video Platform' at the 2023 Digiday Media Awards . STN Video has been recognized for their AI-powered video creation solution that instantly adds unlimited hyper-relevant and instantly monetizable video assets to a publisher's site with zero additional effort and cost.

"We build technology solely to help publishers thrive with digital video and I'm thrilled for our team and our partners when we receive recognition from a leader in digital media like Digiday," says STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. "In 2017, we first built AI into our platform to assist publisher workflow and we are very proud that our latest practical application of AI, STN Create, brings the same level of success to our publishing partners."

Publishers who had leveraged the STN's AI-powered video creation solution have seen:

Video player loads increase from 0 to an average of over 100,000 per day

A net new average of 230,000 pieces of new daily monetizable video inventory

A revenue per user increase of 50%

An overall daily revenue increase of 81%

In under 3 months of use:

AI-powered video creation solutions from STN used in consideration for this award included:

Smart Match™: an AI-powered player that improves workflow by instantly matching article keywords with video metadata to select and embed the most relevant piece of content from our library of over 2 million videos from more than 250 providers.

STN Create: A dynamic video creation solution that loads with the player to help create and deliver the best possible video content from any of our AI creation functionalities.

Natural Language Generated Video: A video built from AI using sourced information that can deliver unique and relevant content like sports betting insights, real estate listings, classifieds, weather forecasts, traffic updates and more.

insights, real estate listings, classifieds, weather forecasts, traffic updates and more. AI-powered 1:1 matches: a one-of-a-kind video populated using AI that delivers a hyper-relevant and unique article summary no matter how specific or niche the editorial.

This marks the second consecutive year STN Video has taken home the Digiday Media award for Best Video Platform. In 2022, STN was recognized for their Online Video Platform helping grow revenue and user experience for their publishing partners including a 44% increase in page views and 536% increase in video revenue.

About STN Video:

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers, and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand-safe video from over 250 providers including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, the NBA, and Bloomberg in contextually relevant environments across 2,000+ trusted, local publishers including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 2 million+ videos spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using AI-powered technology such as STN Smart Match® and STN Create, publishers simply place an embed code on their website and relevant video content gets instantly matched and populated within their articles all at zero cost. For more information, visit www.stnvideo.com or follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

