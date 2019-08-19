DigiFabster Introduces Shift 3D as Platinum Reseller Partner

PASADENA, Calif. and GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the agreement, Shift 3D, a Guadalajara-based reseller of 3D printing equipment and materials, will represent DigiFabster and serve as its exclusive reseller in Mexico.

"We are very excited to welcome aboard the team from Shift 3D," says DigiFabster CEO, Constantine Ivanov. "Their expertise with 3D printing equipment, such as that offered by HP, coupled with their deep knowledge of the Mexican market, will help us greatly accelerate our expansion in the North American market."

As a Platinum Reseller Partner, Shift 3D will be responsible for all aspects of marketing and implementation of DigiFabster's software to machine shops and 3D printing service bureaus in Mexico. They will offer the company's software as part of an integrated solution that also will include HP's Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems.

"We're impressed by the software solution offered by DigiFabster," says Shift 3D CEO, Valente Espinoza Contreras. "Having the ability to automate quoting, order entry and project management is a huge opportunity for our customers, helping them reduce costs, better utilize skilled labor, and improve their overall profitability. Coupled with HP's 3D printing technology and Shift 3D's deep knowledge and experience in this industry, it creates a powerful solution that our customers can leverage in nearly every market."

The partnership was officially announced at a launch event recently held in Guadalajara. On hand were customers, universities, and executives from HP and the Mexican government, in addition to the teams from DigiFabster and Shift 3D.

"We were thrilled to participate in Shift 3D's launch event," says DigiFabster's VP of Business Development, Craig Malek. The passion and excitement around our combined solution was obvious, and we look forward to working together to grow our mutual business."

ABOUT DIGIFABSTER

DigiFabster helps service bureaus, machine shops and other users of 3D printing and CNC generate more new revenue while reducing the cost of labor-intensive activities like quoting, order entry and project management.

DigiFabster's online instant quotation tool with real-time feedback helps clients attract new customers 24/7. Like the best eCommerce websites, DigiFabster's 3D preview and smooth user experience helps its clients convert prospects into customers, automatically.

Visit DigiFabster.com

ABOUT SHIFT 3D

Shift 3D is focused on the distribution and marketing of 3D printing technology in the Mexican market. The company supports customers in many diverse industries including, automotive, aerospace, medical, mechanical, consumer goods & electronics, education and manufacturing, among others. Shift 3D is the only authorized distributor of Hewlett-Packard's 3D printing technology and DigiFabster's Instant Quotation Software in Mexico.

Visit Shift3D.com.mx

