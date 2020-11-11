DigiFabster Onboards Rapid 3D as a Certified Reseller in South Africa

ANAHEIM, Calif. and HOWICK, South Africa, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a newly inked agreement, Rapid 3D, a South African based company exclusively focused on professional 3D prototyping and manufacturing solutions for its clients, is now a certified reseller of DigiFabster software in South Africa.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rapid 3D as a partner and certified reseller in South Africa," says DigiFabster CEO, Constantine Ivanov. "Their long history and being at the foundation of the additive manufacturing industry in South Africa has us very excited about the partnership."



As a Platinum Reseller Partner, Rapid 3D will be responsible for all aspects of the marketing and implementation of DigiFabster's software to machine shops and 3D printing service bureaus in South Africa. They will offer the company's software as part of its solutions packages for clients.

"Rapid 3D aims to provide a powerful end to end solution that supports the additive manufacturing workflow. We view DigiFabster as critical in being able to provide that," says David Bullock, Managing Director at Rapid 3D. "We are excited to put this solution together in our market and allow our end users to get the most out of their investments. That is important and at the end of the day necessary to grow the industry."



Since the beginning of its reselling program, DigiFabster has seen a growing number of equipment, material, and software resellers looking for a way to boost their recurrent revenue by offering SaaS products like theirs.

ABOUT DIGIFABSTER



DigiFabster helps service bureaus, machine shops and other users of 3D printing and CNC generate new revenue while reducing the cost of labor-intensive activities like quoting, order entry, and project management.



DigiFabster's online instant quote tool with real-time feedback helps clients attract new customers 24/7. Like other best-in-class eCommerce websites, DigiFabster's 3D preview and smooth user experience help its clients convert prospects into customers automatically.



ABOUT Rapid 3D



Rapid 3D began business in 2004 and specializes in the supply and support of 3D printing additive manufacturing equipment. Rapid 3D is Technology Partners for proven production 3D Printer manufacturers, 3D Scanning, and Post-processing equipment in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.



