DigiFi Launches AI-Powered Decision Automation Platform

"Decision automation introduces opportunities for companies to utilize artificial intelligence, access better data, reduce operating costs and improve customer experiences," said Brad Vanderstarren, President of DigiFi. "We make it easy by empowering business users to create, test and deploy decision processes through one simple platform."

DigiFi's technology was developed to automate entire decision processes – not just specific tasks. To make this possible the platform provides a complete suite of automation capabilities, including:

Machine learning algorithms for training predictive models, with no data science knowledge required

Integrations with data sources, including third-party data providers and internal company databases

Rules management capabilities for the creation of company-specific business logic

Communications to customers and users, including emails and text messages

The platform addresses a wide range of applications across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government and other industries. DigiFi's team previously operated a financial technology platform and developed the process automation technology to address challenges they faced at both startups and established financial institutions.

"Businesses have an imperative to embrace digital transformation and data science, however this has historically been challenging, costly and time-consuming," said Josh Jersey, CEO of DigiFi. "Our mission it to make it simple."

About DigiFi

DigiFi is an enterprise SaaS company building the next generation of decision automation technology. The company's platform empowers business users to access powerful data and leverage machine learning to easily automate decision processes. DigiFi is based in New York City and serves companies in the financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and government sectors.

Automation is challenging. Our mission is to make it simple. Please visit www.digifi.io to learn more.

