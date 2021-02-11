DigiGone® Takes Lead in Developing Augmented Reality (AR) Software Secured with True End-to-End Encryption

"Imagine broken-down equipment at a worksite, which would typically require a technician or specialist to travel to the site," President Mike Dunleavy explains. "With this solution , a crew member connects with a technician and manager, who sees what the crewmember is seeing and guides them through the repair. As well, the crew can share files, specs or video through the video arm. What separates digiTech from other remote collaboration solutions is our ability to operate in ultra low-bandwidth environments. digiTech saves lives, protects customers' ROI and improves operational efficiency."

This customizable wearable computer enhances crew safety, mitigates operational shut-downs and reduces the need for travel. Both intrinsically safe and standard options are available.

DigiGone recently upgraded its transmission of high-definition video in ultra low-bandwidth ranges and the ability to remotely control the digiTech application. This allows remote engineers or technicians to adjust settings or capture images without interacting with the wearer.

DigiGone values privacy and security above all. As part of our corporate policy, clients' digital assets and communication are secured through true end-to-end encryption. DigiGone offers customers the option to install our secure communication server application on their network, giving them total control of communication security.

About DigiGone

Founded in 2007, DigiGone® provides secure customized software platforms for industries including telehealth, maritime, energy and yachting. Drawing from his experience in the military, President Mike Dunleavy has led the company in creating a niche for customized encrypted communications solutions that operate in ultra low-bandwidth locations. DigiGone product lines include digiTech®, digiMed®, digiView® and digiChat®.

For sales contact: Mike Dunleavy, (727) 544-2327, [email protected] , DigiGone.com/digiTech

Media Contact: Lauren Daniels

(817) 307-2826

[email protected]

DigiGone.com/digiTech

SOURCE DigiGone

