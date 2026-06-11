DigiKey Powers the Future of Automation with Next-Generation Solutions and Supplier Demos at Automate 2026

Connecting engineers and designers with practical automation solutions through live supplier demos and expert insights

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, invites Automate 2026 attendees to visit its booth, #3116 in the South Building, June 22-25 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. Visitors to DigiKey's booth can learn about the latest automation offerings, including its innovative new product introductions (NPIs), industry-leading manufacturers and value-added services, as well as view technical demonstrations and participate in prize giveaways.

DigiKey will offer demonstrations, giveaways and expert insights from its booth, #3116 in the South Building, at Automate 2026, held June 22-25 in Chicago.

Show attendees are invited to the DigiKey booth to view demonstrations from collaborating sponsors: Phoenix Contact, Eaton Electrical, Festo and Honeywell. DigiKey will also be showcasing demos, including a motor simulation safety demo, an I/O link air control demo and a camera sensor demo.

Automate attendees can learn more about DigiKey's automation offerings, which include a roster of more than 500 industry-leading suppliers that offer the latest PLCs, HMIs, sensors, safety and more. The Automate show is produced by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and is the largest solutions-based showcase of automation, robotics, vision and motion controls in North America. The show brings together engineers, operators, executives, educators, students and innovators from nearly 100 industries.

"We're excited to return to the Automate show as organizations increasingly rely on automation to address complex challenges," said Connor Doherty, director of industrial automation at DigiKey. "This event allows us to engage with the engineering community and showcase how DigiKey's unmatched inventory, global reach and customer-first approach help accelerate automation projects from concept to deployment."

For more information about DigiKey's automation and control offerings and its presence at Automate, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey