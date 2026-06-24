DigiKey Releases Season Two of Sustainable Futures Video Series

New episodes highlight how advanced electronics are enabling sustainable design across industries

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiKey, the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products, announces the release of the second season of its Sustainable Futures video series, which examines how advanced electronics, from infrastructure to intelligence, are enabling cleaner energy, smarter systems and more sustainable design across industries.

DigiKey releases the second season of its Sustainable Futures video series, which explores the components and technologies behind efficient power systems.

Sustainable Futures, sponsored by Harwin and Analog Devices, highlights the components and technologies behind efficient power systems, intelligent infrastructure and reliable performance in demanding environments. From high-performance signal processing and energy management to rugged interconnects and advanced materials, these solutions enable engineers to design systems that are more efficient, scalable and resilient. The series also explores how these technologies support real-time decision-making, improve system reliability and help bring sustainable innovations from concept to deployment.

"In season two of Sustainable Futures, we examine how advanced electronics are driving cleaner energy, smarter infrastructure and meaningful real-world impact," said Ken Paxton, director, advanced semiconductor for DigiKey. "The team at DigiKey is encouraged by the work our partner organizations are doing to shape the technologies that will help build a sustainable future for all."

Episode 1: "Intelligence That Drives Efficiency" – This episode examines how renewable energy generation, smart grid infrastructure and intelligence at the edge work together to create more efficient, resilient and adaptive energy systems. Analog Devices' technology enables innovation at every stage, providing system-level intelligence for measurement, control and real-time optimization.

Episode 2: "Building the Backbone of Electrification" – This episode looks at how EV charging infrastructure and material innovations contribute to sustainable transportation and energy systems. Harwin highlights how high-reliability interconnects and eco-friendly materials enable safe, durable and efficient solutions that can be deployed at scale.

Episode 3: "Shaping What Comes Next" – The final episode looks ahead to the future of sustainable electronics, where AI, advanced materials and sustainable manufacturing converge. It connects hardware, intelligence and collaboration into a unified vision for how the industry can scale sustainable innovation over the next decade.

"Sustainability is a journey, and as expectations evolve, companies are increasingly expected to reflect the values of their customers and partners," said Ryan Smart, vice president of product for Harwin. "Harwin is proud to provide leading-edge interconnect technology that supports more efficient, reliable and sustainable solutions across a wide range of applications."

"The modernization of the power grid is among the most demanding engineering challenges of our time—requiring breakthroughs in power conversion, real‑time sensing and system‑level intelligence," said David Andeen, senior director, business development & marketing for Analog Devices. "Analog Devices is proud to contribute to this transformation through our high‑performance power solutions."

To watch all three episodes of Sustainable Futures, visit DigiKey.com.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is the global distribution leader of electronic components and automation products. DigiKey delivers the broadest and deepest selection of products available for immediate shipment worldwide, offering more than 18 million components from nearly 3,000 trusted manufacturers. Engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals rely on DigiKey for innovative digital solutions, design tools and frictionless purchasing experiences that simplify every stage of their projects. Discover more about DigiKey's electronics distribution, automation solutions and design resources at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Harwin

Harwin is a manufacturer of high-reliability interconnects suitable for harsh environments and able to withstand extreme vibration, shock and temperature. Datamate, Gecko, Kona and M300 product lines have a proven history in aerospace, defense and other safety-critical markets. Other board level solutions include EMC Shielding products, which increase reliability, flexibility and cost savings through the process of automated placement. Industry standard connectors and PCB hardware are also available from Harwin for industrial and embedded applications. For more information, visit www.harwin.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

(218) 681-8000 ext. 14489

[email protected]

SOURCE DigiKey