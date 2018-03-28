Digilant Bolsters Digital Advertising Veteran Team With New US CEO Raquel Rosenthal

BOSTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Digilant, a global provider of programmatic ad buying solutions and services, announced it has hired Raquel Rosenthal as Chief Executive Officer of US Operations. Rosenthal will lead client and agency strategy, as well as expand the company's capabilities and service offerings.

I'm thrilled to be back at Digilant, and couldn't be more enthusiastic about the opportunities that the company is poised to capitalize upon. The company's current client roster and programmatic solutions are among the best in the business, and it's a rock-solid foundation from which to build the next phase of development of the company.

"The addition of Raquel to the Digilant executive team is an important step for our company, and a signal of our ongoing commitment to recruit the best and brightest professionals to the organization," said David Rodés, CEO of ispDigital, the parent company of Digilant. "Her wealth of experience will help us to continue to deliver world-class digital media services and solutions to our clients, and she will also play vital roles in providing mentorship to staff, and growing product and data portfolio."

An accomplished digital marketing industry executive, Rosenthal rejoins Digilant following a two-year stint at DataXu, a leading software provider for marketing professionals, where she served as Enterprise Sales Director. Between 2011 and 2016, Rosenthal held a variety of business development roles at Digilant, culminating in the Senior Vice President of Sales position.

Previously, she held senior jobs at AudienceScience, Belo Interactive Media, VNU Business Media, and DoubleClick. Rosenthal is a graduate of Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, where she earned a Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Communications and Media Studies.

