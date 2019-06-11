Digilant Expands Team and Search Services with the Hiring of Armen Vartanyan as VP, Search Marketing

Most recently, Vartanyan served as a Strategic Account Manager at Microsoft. Vartanyan has worked with Microsoft's largest strategic partners and clients across a variety of industries, including travel, retail, education and technology.

Vartanyan, who is based in Boston, will report to CEO, Raquel Rosenthal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Armen to Digilant, a move that further demonstrates our commitment to empower brands and agencies with integrated digital media strategies," said Raquel Rosenthal. "We've had a strong foothold in the programmatic media space for nine years, and we see the constant demand for media solutions that include search. Armen will play an integral role in bringing this expanded offering to drive performance for new and existing clients."

"Today, brands and agencies have to do things differently to drive consumer engagement. Digilant's approach to media strategy is built on data science and analytics and driven by 'radical transparency,' and it's working," said Vartanyan. "I'm excited to join the team and look forward to delivering the type of service and performance that will drive client success."

Digilant is a media buying company, designed for both agencies and brands. We connect people and technology to create a perfect blend of strategy, insight, and efficiency that will elevate any marketing team to find massive success. We also support advertisers who are moving towards programmatic self-sufficiency by aligning with and training them on the right set of programmatic platforms and technologies. Using MAIA – Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, and Analytics – the harmonious combination of machine power and human expertise behind all things Digilant, we intelligently navigate massive data sets. MAIA enables marketers to use data as a currency to generate more efficient media buys, make decisions, optimize and drive performance across all digital channels and campaigns.

Digilant is an ispDigital Group Company. For more information, visit us at www.digilant.com, read our blog or follow us on Twitter @Digilant_US.

